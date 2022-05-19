Watch
2 News Meteorologist Brandon Wholey surprises kindergartners

2 News Oklahoma
2 News Oklahoma Meteorologist Brandon Wholey shows kindergartners at Marquette Catholic School the storm truck used to chase severe weather. May 18, 2022.<br/>
Posted at 4:51 PM, May 19, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — 2 News Meteorologist Brandon Wholey surprised a group of Tulsa kindergartners on Wednesday after he heard one of them loved weather and enjoyed watching his forecasts.

Wholey brought the R Turley Roofing storm truck to Marquette Catholic School and surprised the students, including Teddy. They started with a conversation about weather in the classroom before going outside to check out the truck.

