2 News Meteorologist Brandon Wholey surprises kindergartners

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News Meteorologist Brandon Wholey surprised a group of Tulsa kindergartners on Wednesday after he heard one of them loved weather and enjoyed watching his forecasts.
Wholey brought the R Turley Roofing storm truck to Marquette Catholic School and surprised the students, including Teddy. They started with a conversation about weather in the classroom before going outside to check out the truck.
I love a great surprise! I heard of Teddy, a kindergartener who attends Marquette Catholic School in Tulsa. He loves the weather and loves to watch me. So I had to meet him and surprise him in class today. The kindergarteners toured our storm chaser truck as well. #2News #OkWx pic.twitter.com/CJAUksdo8M
— Brandon Wholey KJRH (@BrandonWholey) May 18, 2022
