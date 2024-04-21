2 injured in crash near 51st and Memorial

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to a crash with two people injured near 51st and Memorial Saturday evening.

Officers said they received the call at around 8:20 p.m. and told 2 News the crash involved a sedan and a motorcycle.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital by EMSA.

The condition of the sedan driver is unknown at this time.

The motorcycle driver suffered multiple injuries but officers said they are expected to be okay.

