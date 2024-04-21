Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 injured in crash near 51st and Memorial

Posted at 11:15 AM, Apr 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-21 12:15:02-04

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to a crash with two people injured near 51st and Memorial Saturday evening.

Officers said they received the call at around 8:20 p.m. and told 2 News the crash involved a sedan and a motorcycle.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital by EMSA.

The condition of the sedan driver is unknown at this time.

The motorcycle driver suffered multiple injuries but officers said they are expected to be okay.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7