2 Cares: Green Country students create messages for local seniors

Sapulpa elementary school students showed how they can give back to their community — a highlight of our 2 Cares for the Community Day on Tuesday.

Students and teachers at Holmes Park Elementary School partnered with 2 News Oklahoma to write letters to seniors at Arbor Village Nursing Home in Sapulpa.

Kids in seven classrooms in Sapulpa and a second-grade class at Limestone Technology Academy in Sand Springs spent time in February creating the unique letters and cards using markers, crayons, colored pencils and glue sticks.

2 News Oklahoma Green Country students creating letters for local seniors — 2 Cares for the Community Day

During classroom time, teachers talked to their students about the importance of giving back.

“I really want my students to learn life skills and hopefully have a thought in their mind that their 4th-grade teacher hopefully taught them something about giving back," says Holmes Park 4th-grade teacher Kristy Behrens.

“It doesn’t cost anything just to give your time. To give your generosity is just amazing.”

Kristina Medina's 2nd-grade class in Sand Springs wrote messages like "Thinking of you" and "Our school loves you" to seniors in the community.

“It’s teaching them no matter how small they may be they can make a huge impact," Medina says.

“During COVID it’s been really difficult for a lot of families not being able to visit so we wanted these people to know that we do think of them. We do love them, and we do remember them. They aren’t forgotten.”

2 News Oklahoma Green Country students creating letters for local seniors — 2 Cares for the Community Day

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --