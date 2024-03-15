2 arrested in connection to buffalo killing in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — Cherokee Nation marshals arrested two men in connection to the killing of three buffalo in Owasso in November 2023.

2 News first reported the story after owner Bill Rethke went out on his land and found his pregnant buffalo and a male buffalo shot to death.

Gunner Lee Richards, 25, and Tryston Hunter Needham, 29, were arrested in March on two felony charges of animal cruelty and one felony charge of grand larceny.

“The Cherokee Nation continues to uphold its public safety obligations under the historic McGirt decision and will continue to work with our state and local partners to ensure those who commit crimes are prosecuted,” Cherokee Nation Attorney General Chad Harsha said.

Both Needham and Richards have been released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond.

Rethke worked for months to get justice and was even gifted new buffalo from the Quapaw Nation.

The death of the animals cost Rethke $12,000 but he said it's more than that.

"I don't even know what to say. I'm speechless," Rethke said. "It's not only the financial, it's... They're pets. I mean, I can feed all of them out of my hand. So, it's a bad deal."

On the land in Owasso, Rethke hopes to have closer to 100 bison by the summer months. He said the tragedy won't keep him from purchasing more animals, but he's taking new measures to protect them.

"We've never had any problems, I mean… they're just cool animals," said Rethke. "You just leave them alone and watch them and enjoy them. Like, they do their own thing, they don't bother anybody. For somebody to do this is just ridiculous."

