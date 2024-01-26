13-year-old arrested after pursuit in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said at around 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 26 a routine traffic stop near E 21st and 129th E Ave. turned into a police chase in east Tulsa.
The suspect, a 13-year-old male driving a stolen red Hyundai Elantra rammed at least one officer's patrol car intentionally.
Officers said the driver repeatedly lost control of the vehicle before it came to a stop in a cul-de-sac near 15th and 129th E. Ave.
The teen driving the vehicle and a 16-year-old female passenger were arrested without incident.
One officer involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
2 News crews are headed to the scene.
This is a developing story.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube