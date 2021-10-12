19-year-old hospitalized after shooting at a south Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say a 19-year-old is in the hospital after protecting his sister during a shooting at a south Tulsa apartment complex.
Officers responded to a call after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday that a shooting happened at Savanna Landing Apartments. When they arrived, they found the victim who had been shot multiple times.
TPD learned that the victim was shot at least four times after pushing his little sister out of the way after spotting someone coming in their direction. The victim was then taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Witnesses gave some information about the situation, including that the suspected shooter was a Black male who ran away from the complex. No one could give information on who this is or where the suspect went after the shooting occurred.
This is a developing situation. We'll continue to update as we learn more.
