Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

15-year-old arrested after alleged threats made against Glenpool Public Schools

Glenpool Public Schools
Amanda Slee
Glenpool Public Schools
Posted at 12:12 PM, Feb 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-25 13:21:56-05

GLENPOOL, Okla. — Glenpool police said a 15-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly posting threatening messages on social media about Glenpool Public Schools.

Glenpool PD said the FBI notified them about the threats.

The boy is a current student at Glenpool Public Schools and the school district will be the one to discipline them.

Police said this is still under investigation, but deemed the threat credible and is taking all precautions.

They also said in a statement to 2 News they want to assure citizens that it is safe to send their children to school.

This is a developing story.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7