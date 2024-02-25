15-year-old arrested after alleged threats made against Glenpool Public Schools

GLENPOOL, Okla. — Glenpool police said a 15-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly posting threatening messages on social media about Glenpool Public Schools.

Glenpool PD said the FBI notified them about the threats.

The boy is a current student at Glenpool Public Schools and the school district will be the one to discipline them.

Police said this is still under investigation, but deemed the threat credible and is taking all precautions.

They also said in a statement to 2 News they want to assure citizens that it is safe to send their children to school.

This is a developing story.

