131 dogs and cats rescued in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY — Humane Society of Tulsa rescued up to 131 dogs and cats from a person's home in Osage County on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the organization says the homeowner "understood that she was not able to care for them appropriately" and relinquished the animals into their custody.

The animals are now under the care of the Humane Society of Tulsa, but they are asking the public to consider donating to help.

The organization's post continues to say all 131 dogs and cats are needing extensive medical care and attention. Some of the Facebook post reads:

Many of them have skin conditions, hair loss, flea infestation, internal parasites, respiratory and various other infections. There are seniors who have masses that need to be biopsied and limping dogs that need evaluations. Everyone needs baths, grooming and nail trims to feel better too.

Humane Society of Tulsa says most of the animals will start receiving medical care and grooming immediately in hopes of getting them adopted to loving families as soon as possible.

The organization finishes the post by sharing their gratitude to the Osage County Sheriff's Office for assisting with rescuing the animals. They also thank the BISSELL Pet Foundation for helping transport the animals to nearby partner shelters in the area.

