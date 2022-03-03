Tulsa police praise 13-year-old boy they said fought woman who stole family car

TULSA, Okla. — A teen is being praised by Tulsa police for quick thinking after being in a scary situation on Thursday morning.

TPD said around 5 a.m., the teen and his family were getting ready for the day at the Brighton Park Apartments.

The 13-year-old went ahead of his parents to wait in the car, and fell asleep. He woke up to another woman driving the family car. They said the teen fought with the driver and called someone to let them know of what happened. TPD says he did the right thing and his call is the reason they found him.

The woman eventually stopped the car near 37th and Yale and police took her into custody. She's facing kidnapping and larceny of a vehicle charges.

At this time, Tulsa police are not releasing the identity of the teen and his family. They can confirm he is a little shaken up, but he is going to be alright.

