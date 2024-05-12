Watch Now
110 Years Old | Viola Ford Fletcher celebrates 110th birthday in style

Posted at 5:00 PM, May 12, 2024
DALLAS, Texas. — Family, friends, and neighbors gathered in Little Elm, Texas, earlier this week to celebrate Viola Ford Fletcher's 110th birthday.

Affectionately known as "Mother Fletcher," is the lone survivor of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Despite everything she's seen and been through, she's kept a positive attitude.

"I'm real proud to be this age," Fletcher said. "I have many, so many I can't mention, but it's a blessing to live this long and easy to do. If I can do it, others can."

Fletcher has a foundation to help people with health education and other initiatives.

Click here to learn more about the Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation.

