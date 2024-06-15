1-year-old significantly injured after hit and run incident

TULSA, Okla. — A little before 3 p.m. today, the Tulsa Police Department responded to a call in a neighborhood near 31st and 169 after a child was hit by a car.

Tulsa police, fire and EMSA responded to the call.

The child's father said they pulled into the driveway when the child, who was excited that his father had come home, ran into the street, where he was hit.

The car that hit the child left the scene without stopping, witnesses said the vehicle was a silver crossover SUV.

TPD is asking anyone who lives east of 2600 S. 101st East Avenue Street to check any video cameras that may have a view of the street.

Officers believe the SUV was on the street between 2:45 p.m. and 2:55 p.m.

The child was taken to the hospital with significant injuries, but they were not life-threatening.

