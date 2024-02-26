1 man dead after house fire in West Tulsa County

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — One man is dead after an early morning house fire on Feb. 24 in a neighborhood near Highway 412.

Tulsa Fire responded to the call and requested EMSA assistance while heading to the fire.

Firefighters arrived on scene to see heavy smoke and flames coming from a corner of the home, which they believed to be a bedroom.

After two minutes, firefighters found a man and immediately removed him from the home.

The man was taken to the hospital by EMSA where he later died.

The State Fire Marshall's office has taken over the investigation as to how the fire started.

