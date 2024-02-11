Watch Now
1 injured in shooting near 11th and Yale

Posted at 1:33 PM, Feb 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-11 14:33:55-05

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to a call around 2:00 a.m. Sunday for a person who had been shot at a defunct car lot near 11th and Yale.

The victim was shot in the arm, is in stable condition and is not cooperating with police after the shooting.

Officers are investigating the cause of the shooting but said the shooting happened during a dice game.

This is a developing story.

