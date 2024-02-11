1 injured in shooting near 11th and Yale

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to a call around 2:00 a.m. Sunday for a person who had been shot at a defunct car lot near 11th and Yale.

The victim was shot in the arm, is in stable condition and is not cooperating with police after the shooting.

Officers are investigating the cause of the shooting but said the shooting happened during a dice game.

This is a developing story.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

