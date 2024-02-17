Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 injured in north Tulsa shooting

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 1:46 PM, Feb 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-17 14:46:41-05

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman was shot in a neighborhood near E 56th Street North and MLK Jr. Boulevard on Saturday, Feb. 17.

The police say the suspect went to the house looking for a female who used to live there.

The current homeowners, a male and female, told the suspect the person he was looking for no longer lived there and he shot the woman multiple times.

Police said the woman has been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers are searching for the suspect now, if you have any information about the shooting, please call 911.

This is a developing story.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7