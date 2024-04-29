1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Tulsa birthday party

TULSA, Okla. — One man is dead and two others were injured after a shooting at a birthday party in east Tulsa on April 28.

The Tulsa Police Department said officers found 43-year-old Antonio Rosales shot in the chest at an event center near 31st and Yale.

First responders took Rosales to the hospital, where he later died. Two other men where also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

Detectives said there was a large gathering at the event center for a 39th birthday celebration. Late in the evening, a fight broke out and officers believe multiple people fired shots.

Police haven't arrested anyone in connection to this case yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS and reference case 2024-020791.

