1 arrested after multi-agency police chase

TULSA, Okla. — Four agencies were called to action in Tulsa today after a police chase starting in Sand Springs ended near I-244 and Mingo.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Marco Escobedo after allegedly leading Sand Springs Police Department, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Tulsa Police Department on a chase.

The chase started in Sand Springs near Highway 412 and Wilson Avenue after a flock camera caught a stolen vehicle on it.

Sand Springs police said Escobedo is wanted for first-degree burglary out of Tulsa after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend's house and stole her car.

Escobedo has felony warrants out of Tulsa County and federal warrants.

