Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 arrested after multi-agency police chase

Sand Springs Chase Photo
KJRH
Sand Springs Chase Photo
Posted at 4:09 PM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 17:53:25-05

TULSA, Okla. — Four agencies were called to action in Tulsa today after a police chase starting in Sand Springs ended near I-244 and Mingo.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Marco Escobedo after allegedly leading Sand Springs Police Department, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Tulsa Police Department on a chase.

The chase started in Sand Springs near Highway 412 and Wilson Avenue after a flock camera caught a stolen vehicle on it.

Sand Springs police said Escobedo is wanted for first-degree burglary out of Tulsa after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend's house and stole her car.

Escobedo has felony warrants out of Tulsa County and federal warrants.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7