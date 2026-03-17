Wagoner Community Hospital employees face second paycheck delay in less than a year

WAGONER, Okla. — Wagoner Community Hospital workers were notified late last week that their paychecks would be delayed, the second time in less than a year that employees have not been paid on time.

All 200 employees at Wagoner Community Hospital are impacted by a paycheck delay, the hospital's CEO confirmed to 2 News Oklahoma.

KJRH

CEO Jimmy Leopard declined an on-camera interview but answered some questions about the payroll delays by email.

Leopard said his "CFO advises me that a wire will be sent first thing tomorrow (Tuesday) morning to initiate direct deposit wages to our associates."

He said the reason paychecks didn't go out on time on Friday was due to "soft business deposits experienced during the most recent payroll cycle," adding, "these can and do fluctuate up and down."

Concern about late paychecks reveals problem facing many Oklahoma hospitals

Last August, 2 News reported on another missed payday at Wagoner Community Hospital. That incident was caused by a different issue: paychecks didn't go out on time due to a delay in the hospital's receipt of its quarterly Medicaid supplemental payment.

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