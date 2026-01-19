Strategies to cope with rising grocery prices

TULSA, Okla. — Groceries, housing, and energy costs are all climbing, according to the latest government Consumer Price Index data. It measures how much prices change month-to-month for goods and services.

At grocery checkout counters, families are feeling the pinch.

"A lot of people are feeling a lot more pressure shopping for their families," said Kristin McGrath, senior editor at The Krazy Coupon Lady, a company dedicated to finding ways to save money.

CNN

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently broke down how much average Americans spend on groceries. For a family of four with two kids between ages 6-8 and 9-11, families spent close to $1,000 on the low end in November. For those with what the department calls "liberal spending," grocery bills reached around $1,600.

Both figures represent a few hundred dollars more per month compared to five years ago.

The latest Consumer Price Index report shows food prices jumped 0.7% last month alone.

story blocks

Money-saving strategies

McGrath recommends several approaches to reduce grocery expenses.

Use coupon apps: Download apps that offer digital coupons for items you regularly purchase.

"Couponing can absolutely make a difference, and how much exactly you're going to save is going to depend on what you need," McGrath said. "If you're not paying full price, you're winning."

One key: don't feel the need to buy something just because you have a coupon. Only buy what you need, then leverage savings by using a coupon.

You may also want to consider warehouse memberships: Stores like Sam's Club or Costco offer bulk purchasing options. These come at a cost, but can save you that cost and then some, depending on how much and what you need to buy.

"You're buying things in bulk, and you're buying more upfront, so that cost per unit, you know, per pound or per ounce, it's going to be a lot lower," McGrath said.

Additional cost-cutting tips

Sign up for store rewards programs

Look for discounts on items close to expiring

Stick to a shopping list to avoid impulse purchases

These strategies can help families navigate rising food costs while maintaining their household budgets.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

