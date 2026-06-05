Spotting Medicare fraud schemes before scammers can bill in your name

TULSA, Okla. — Medicare patients in Oklahoma are being targeted by scammers running bogus billing schemes, and state officials want you to know how to spot them.

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The Oklahoma Insurance Department is tracking a surge in genetic testing fraud, where scammers approach Medicare patients at health fairs or over the phone, offering DNA cheek swabs, then bill Medicare for tests no doctor ever ordered.

Mike Rhodes of the Oklahoma Insurance Department said the financial stakes are significant.

"Medicare will pay anywhere between $10, 000 and 20,000 for that test. Don't fall for it," Rhodes said.

Another scheme involves scammers spoofing the phone numbers of television stations, including 2 News Oklahoma, to get people to answer, then ask for Medicare numbers, Social Security numbers, and other personal details.

"And see, that's the problem. Many people who had received a call from Channel 2 probably wanted to answer that call and respond to it," Rhodes said.

Scammers play a numbers game. There are about 700,000 Oklahomans on Medicare, and fraudsters only need a small number of people to fall for their schemes to defraud the Medicare system.

"The estimate goes to $60 billion a year impact on either fraud, abuse, or other types of untoward activities," Rhodes said.

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Oklahoma's Insurance Department and Medicare are asking patients to watch for red flags on their benefit summaries. Those summaries were previously mailed four times a year but are now sent just twice. However, patients don't have to wait for the snail mail to check for suspicious activity.

"You can set up an account with Medicare.gov and see those current charges," Rhodes said.

Officials summarize the approach to fighting fraud in three words.

"Prevent, detect, report," Rhodes said.

To prevent fraud, Rhodes said patients should guard their personal information closely.

"We ask that you never give out that Social Security number or your Medicare number," Rhodes said.

To detect fraud, check your benefits statements regularly. Then report any tests, charges, or medical equipment your doctor didn't order to the Oklahoma Insurance Department or directly to Medicare.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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