RISING GAS PRICES: How to get the most out of each tank

TULSA, Okla. — Gas prices in Tulsa are running between $3.69 and $3.83 a gallon for regular, according to GasBuddy, and your driving habits could be wasting it.

Experts and drivers say a few simple changes behind the wheel and at the pump can add up to real savings.

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Slow down and ease up on the gas pedal

The U.S. Department of Energy says higher speeds increase wind resistance and burn more fuel. Gas mileage typically decreases rapidly at speeds above 50 mph, and every 5 mph you drive over 50 mph is like paying an additional $0.28 per gallon.

Avoiding hard, fast accelerations also helps. Easing your foot onto the gas pedal instead of flooring it reduces the amount of fuel your engine burns from a stop.

Use cruise control on the highway

Keeping a steady highway speed with cruise control can save up to 14% on gas, according to AAA.

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Eden Fatkin told 2 News Oklahoma that she tracks her fuel efficiency and said the difference with cruise control is noticeable.

"When I use the cruise, I've seen a huge difference, and I can tell because my car tells me," Fatkin said.

Turn off the engine when you stop

Idling wastes more fuel than most drivers realize. The U.S. Department of Energy says idling can burn a quarter to a half gallon of fuel per hour, depending on engine size and air conditioner use. Shutting off your engine when parked for more than 60 seconds saves fuel. Some vehicles do this automatically.

"My car does have the feature," Fatkin said.

Consolidate trips and skip unnecessary driving

Fatkin said she stretches her gas budget by combining errands into single trips and avoiding driving she doesn't need to do.

"It's easy for me right now because I'm a teacher, so I can stay home way more than I did. I don't need to get out the way I was, but as soon as school starts up, my routine will begin again, and I'll feel it again," Fatkin said.

Remove roof racks and cargo boxes

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Stephen Perrine of AARP said one of the biggest and most overlooked gas wasters is cargo mounted on the roof of your vehicle.

"Remove any extra roof racks or anything that you might have mounted on the roof of your car. The drag caused by those racks can add up to 25% to your fuel costs, and cost you $500 to $600 a year more in gasoline," Perrine said.

The U.S. Department of Energy backs that up, noting that a large rooftop cargo box can reduce fuel economy by 10% to 25% at interstate speeds. Rear-mount cargo boxes or trays have a much smaller impact — only 1% to 5% on the highway. Removing any external cargo container when it is not in use will save fuel and money.

Clear out the clutter in your car

Take a look inside your vehicle before your next trip. Heavy, unneeded items in your trunk or back seat are robbing you of fuel mileage. The U.S. Department of Energy says an extra 100 pounds in your vehicle could reduce your MPG by about 1%, with a greater impact on smaller vehicles.

Check your tire pressure

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Properly inflated tires reduce the strain on your engine and help your vehicle run more efficiently. Check your owner's manual or the sticker inside your driver's door for the manufacturer's recommended tire pressure.

Shop smart at the pump

Don't wait until your tank is nearly empty to stop for gas, especially on the highway. Gas stations right off the highway can charge as much as 40 cents a gallon more than stations just a mile or two away. Taking a few extra minutes to find a station away from the highway exit can add up to significant savings over time, according to AARP.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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