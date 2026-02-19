New study shows cheapest and most expensive days of the week to buy gas

TULSA, Oklahoma. — Best Day to Buy Gas: According to a new Gas Buddy study Sunday is typically the cheapest day in Oklahoma, potentially saving drivers 4-9 cents per gallon compared to Wednesday (the most expensive day).

Why Wednesday is Worst: Government reports released on Wednesdays can quickly drive up wholesale gasoline prices, and weekend market closures help lock in Saturday/Sunday prices.

Patrick De Haan with Gas Buddy told 2 news the day of the week is just one factor in why gas prices fluctuate.

"Stations may be buying on different days of the week. Even stations that have the same name will probably be paying two different prices, depending on when the tanker truck is delivering their fuel, De Haan said.

"Not only that," he adds, "but they all want to have the lowest price. Some areas of the city may have more competition, stations may be more aggressive at lowering prices, and so some of those name-brand stations may have different prices if there's more competition happening nearby. So, even amongst brands, if you're brand loyal, you're still going to want to shop around, because even amongst brands, prices may vary within just even a mile or two down the road... So it pays to shop around before you fill your tank up."

Smart tip: Wait 5-7 days after a big price jump too fill up if you can as prices typically come back down.

Seasonal Price Warning:

Current Tulsa average: $2.20/gallon (some stations as low as $2.03)

Expect 20-50 cent increases over the next 6-8 weeks (mid-February through April/May)

Driven by EPA summer fuel requirements, refinery maintenance, and increased driving

Annual Savings Potential: Following best practices for timing and shopping around De Haan estimates consumers can save hundreds of dollars per year on fill-ups.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

