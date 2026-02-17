New study looks at the link between financial security and romance

A new study finds that nearly half of Americans report that their partner's financial situation has become more important than ever, as economic pressures reshape modern dating and marriage decisions.

The LendingTree survey found that 49% of Americans believe that today's economic climate makes a partner's finances matter more in relationships. Even more striking, 26% of unmarried Americans admit they would consider marrying primarily for financial security.

"Financial security is really, really important in a relationship," said Matt Schulz from LendingTree. "Things like inflation and just overall economic uncertainty are driving a lot of it."

The trend is particularly pronounced among younger generations, who face unique financial challenges in today's economy.

Younger generations lead the shift toward financial priorities

Gen Z shows the strongest preference for financially stable partners, with 60% saying the economy makes a partner's financial situation matter more. Additionally, 44% of Gen Z respondents say wealth makes someone more romantically attractive, compared to 27% of all Americans.

The data reveal a practical approach to relationships among younger adults. More than half (56%) of unmarried Americans say they wouldn't date someone with significant debt.

"Life's really, really expensive in 2026," Schulz said. "A lot of things financially are easier if you have a partner making decent money."

The survey also uncovered more transactional relationship behaviors, particularly among Gen Z. Thirty-five percent of Gen Z respondents say they've been in a sugar relationship, while 23% of all Americans admit they've gone on a date mainly to get something of value – a figure that jumps to 40% for Gen Z.

Financial imbalances create relationship risks

While financial compatibility offers practical benefits, experts warn that marrying primarily for money carries significant risks. Financial imbalances between partners can breed resentment and create dangerous dependencies.

"If you are in an unhappy, or even worse, an unsafe relationship, and you don't have your own money to go your own way, it makes a really difficult situation that much worse," Schulz said.

Financial disparities can also create power imbalances that strain relationships over time. Partners may develop resentment when one person carries the financial burden while the other benefits without contributing equally.

Communication remains key to financial compatibility

Regardless of income levels or financial goals, experts emphasize that open communication about money is critical for relationship success.

"Open and honest communication is what it's all about, and that's certainly the case when it comes to money," Schulz said. "It's a non-negotiable thing, and if your partner won't talk to you about money, or gets nervous about it, or keeps deflecting, then you should consider that a pretty big red flag."

This communication becomes even more important when partners have different financial backgrounds or goals. Whether couples earn similar amounts or face significant income disparities, discussing financial expectations, debts, and long-term goals helps prevent future conflicts.

The survey results reflect broader economic realities facing Americans today. With inflation affecting daily expenses and economic uncertainty creating job market instability, financial security has become a more prominent consideration in personal relationships.

For couples navigating these financial considerations, experts recommend establishing clear communication patterns early in relationships and maintaining individual financial independence whenever possible.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

