More now depend on side hustles to make ends meet

TULSA, Okla. — Whether it is driving a rideshare, walking dogs, or taking on other odd jobs, many Americans depend on a side hustle to make ends meet.

The Penny Hoarder

A 2026 study by The Penny Hoarder reveals 53% of people with a side hustle say they would struggle to afford essential expenses without the additional income.

Data from LendingTree shows 33% of Americans currently have a side hustle. While that number is down from 38% last year and 44% in 2022, the reliance on that extra income is significant.

According to LendingTree, 61% of people with a side hustle say life would be unaffordable without it.

KJRH

Matt Shultz with LendingTree said the reliance on extra income puts many in a tough position.

"We found was that 60% of folks with a side hustle said that life would be unaffordable without it, and that's a, that's a scary spot," Shultz said.

KJRH

Stephen Beauman enjoys getting in a quick round of frisbee golf at Tulsa River Parks, but he also enjoys taking on side hustles.

"I've worked at a marijuana grow before. That was probably the most exciting one. And I've worked events. I've worked things at the BOK, the fairgrounds. There's always something, and, you know, it's fun to do," Beauman said.

Side hustles are paying more than ever. LendingTree found Americans with a side gig earn an average of $1,242 a month, up from $1,215 last year and $473 in 2022.

The Penny Hoarder study found side jobs add roughly $15,000 a year, which is a 25% increase on the median household income.

"For me it'd be $600 a month," Beauman said.

"We asked people how much time. In each week they devote to their side hustle, and more than half was just like 15 hours or less," Shultz said.

KJRH

David See occasionally takes on side hustles, a habit he picked up from his father.

"My dad was a Tulsa fireman, hazmat, and so he had two days off for every one day he worked. So, I grew up working with him, helping people from church. He never really made much money. We were always helping people for free," See said.

The LendingTree study noted the most common side hustles are:



gig and on-demand work 29%

freelance and professional services 26%,

creative, content, and media activities 23%.

Americans using side hustle income to cover cost-of-living expenses 32%

discretionary spending or savings at 32%

primary expenses or bills 25%.

The Penny Hoarder defines side hustles as gig work, freelancing, selling products, content creation, or contract work.

Its study found:



57% of people with one side job actually have multiple side hustles.

Three in four people say inflation increased their reliance on a side job for extra income.

Interestingly, The Penny Hoarder found that even a 20% raise at their primary job would not get most workers to quit their side hustle.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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