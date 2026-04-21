Small changes add up to big grocery savings

TULSA, Okla. — Strategic moves and small tweaks to your shopping routine can help you save big on your grocery bills

Feeding a family and filling up your grocery cart is expensive, but making small tweaks to how you shop can save you a lot of money.

KJRH

For Joseph Brown, a father of five, eating at home is a priority.

"Eating at home is always a smart move," Brown said.

Brown told 2 News Oklahoma it lets him stretch his food budget by making enough for leftovers. He also shares another big money saver.

"Don't be afraid of using coupons. People don't like to use coupons anymore. I remember when my mom was bringing us up, she was in the store with paper coupons. Now they have it to where you can download the grocery apps and literally clip the coupons right to your account," Brown said.

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Some grocery apps do more than just help trim the food bill.

"Do all the fuel point savings. So, you're saving on gas while you’re grocery shopping," Brown said.

Bank of America’s Mark Beatty told me little tweaks like using coupons and weekly in-store deals are just the start.

"One of the most impactful switches that we can make, uh, without changing our lifestyle much, it's simply where we shop, so swapping our regular grocery store for a value grocer or a wholesale club can genuinely cut your monthly food bill," Beatty said.

These small changes can add up to big savings over the long haul.

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