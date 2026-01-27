How to handle insurance claims for winter weather damage in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — The deep freeze gripping Oklahoma isn't just dangerous — it can be expensive if your home or vehicle suffers cold-weather damage.

Before you pick up the phone to call your insurance agent, there are crucial steps you need to take to protect yourself financially and ensure you get the coverage you deserve.

Document everything first

"Everybody's got a camera in their pocket nowadays, so take lots of pictures," said Glen Mulready, Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner.

Taking photos and videos of all damage before any cleanup or temporary repairs is essential for your claim. This documentation helps establish the extent of damage and can prevent disputes with adjusters later.

Secure your property immediately

Your first priority after discovering damage should be preventing further harm to your property.

"That's contractually required by you in a homeowner's policy, is to make sure that you're securing the property from further damage," Mulready said.

For frozen pipes, this means shutting off water to prevent flooding. For roof damage, it might mean placing tarps over exposed areas. Save all receipts for emergency repairs — these costs are typically reimbursable.

Get repair estimates before filing claims

Here's the most important advice that could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars: get repair estimates before contacting your insurance company.

"If you can prevent it, you don't want to have claims on your record," Mulready said. "If (repair costs) are at your deductible level, sometimes even slightly above your deductible level, you are better off paying for that out of pocket, versus filing a claim."

Mulready told 2 News Oklahoma that the homeowner insurance market is extremely tight right now, making this advice more critical than ever. He warns that filing claims can lead to rate increases and make it harder to get coverage from other companies in the future.

Know your deductibles

Many Oklahoma homeowners don't know what their deductibles are, which can lead to costly surprises. Most policies now have separate deductibles for different types of damage:

Wind and hail damage typically has a percentage deductible (1% or 2% of your home's value)

Other damage like frozen pipes usually has a flat dollar amount

Mulready said. "Know what you have for policies and for a deductible, and then go get your assessments of damages."

When adjusters lowball estimates

If your insurance company's adjuster provides an estimate significantly lower than contractor quotes, you have options. Oklahoma licenses public adjusters who can advocate on your behalf, but Mulready recommends taking other steps first.

"I would advise folks that that shouldn't be your first step," he said. "Have the insurance adjuster come out. If those are far off from what the adjuster is, we need to know about that."

The Oklahoma Insurance Department's consumer assistance area can help resolve disputes. Public adjusters typically take 10% of your claim settlement, so exhaust other options first.

Vehicle damage claims

For car accidents on icy roads, follow these steps:

Take extensive photos of all vehicles and the scene

Exchange insurance information with other parties

Don't discuss fault at the scene

Contact your insurance company promptly

Get repair estimates from body shops

"Often what we find with vehicles now, too, is they are just a lot more expensive to repair than people think," Mulready said. "You get a little fender bender, and you think, oh, that's gonna be $1,000, and it turns out to be $7,000."

Modern vehicles with advanced safety technology are particularly expensive to repair, so don't assume minor damage will be cheap to fix.

Preventing frozen pipe damage

Aspen Wilson from Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric emphasizes keeping all heating vents open throughout your home.

"Typically, you want to leave all of your vents open to get airflow to your whole house, so you don't want cold rooms and warm rooms, because there could be waterlines in that area that start to get cold, and you could cause a busted pipe ultimately, which could get pretty expensive," Wilson said.

Insurance companies may deny frozen pipe claims if you haven't taken reasonable precautions, such as maintaining adequate heat and letting faucets drip during extreme cold.

What's typically covered

Most Oklahoma homeowner policies cover:

Wind and wind-driven rain damage

Falling trees or ice damaging structures

Frozen pipe damage (if proper precautions were taken)

Interior damage from ice dams

Structural collapse from ice or snow weight

What's usually not covered

Common exclusions include:

Flood damage (requires separate flood insurance)

Food spoilage from power outages

Tree removal unless trees damage structures

Sewer backup without specific coverage

Damage from negligent maintenance

Money-saving strategies

Beyond careful claims management, you can reduce insurance costs by:

Increasing deductibles if you can afford higher out-of-pocket costs

Bundling home and auto policies

Installing storm-resistant roofing through Oklahoma's FORTIFIED program

Taking defensive driving courses

Shopping around annually for better rates

Maintaining good credit scores

When you need help

If you're having trouble with claims or need assistance, contact the Oklahoma Insurance Department:

Toll-free: 800-522-0071

Oklahoma City: 405-521-2828

Tulsa office: 918-295-3700

The department offers mediation services to help resolve insurance disputes without going to court.

Remember, the key to managing winter weather insurance claims is preparation and patience. Take time to assess damage properly, understand your coverage, and make informed decisions about whether filing a claim is in your best financial interest.

