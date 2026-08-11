How to get better results when you call customer service

TULSA, Okla. — Whether it's a confusing utility bill, an insurance claim, or a return you can't figure out, calling customer service is a part of everyday life — and it can be a frustrating one.

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Brendan Kadey told 2 News Oklahoma he knows the feeling.

"Eventually, hopefully someone answers, but I've had companies not answer and you know, kind of just try to pass the buck on to the next office or the next person, and that's always frustrating," Kadey said.

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John Howland told 2 News he recently gave up after customer service put him on hold.

"Just recently with a local hospital. I tried to get through and gave up and just got in the car and drove 15 miles to get something," Howland said.

According to a 2023 Consumer Reports survey of 2,062 U.S. adults, 88% of people dealt with customer service at least once during the year, and about 50% said talking to a person worked better than automated systems.

With a little preparation, experts say you can improve your chances of getting real help.

Before you call

The Better Business Bureau warns that scammers often set up fake customer service websites to steal your information and money. Always verify you have the right number by looking it up directly on the company's official website.

Howland said that's already part of his routine.

"Before I dial a number, if I have any question I'll double-check it online," Howland said.

Experts also recommend before dialing:



writing down your problem

key points

desired resolution

have your account numbers

order numbers, and any relevant documentation ready.

Steven Perrine of AARP suggests taking that preparation a step further.

"Use AI to create a script for yourself. " Perrine said, "AI will write out for you talking points that you can then use in your conversation with the customer service agent."

When to call

Timing matters. Consumer Reports says Monday mornings are typically the hardest time to get through. Calling early in the morning later in the week tends to be quicker.

Getting through to a real person

Automated phone systems are a common barrier. Consumer Reports suggests repeatedly saying "representative," "operator," or "customer service" to bypass them. You can also try pressing "0" repeatedly or "0" followed by "#."

If those tactics don't work, the website GetHuman.com lists company-specific phone tree shortcuts to help you reach a live agent.

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When you reach a representative

Experts recommend staying calm and being polite — the representative is not responsible for your problem. If they give you their name, use it. Treat the interaction as a collaboration to solve the issue together.

Explain your problem clearly and concisely, since agents often have time constraints. Always ask for a ticket or reference number in case you need to call back.

Take detailed notes during the call, including the representative's name and direct contact information if possible. Document everything — screenshots, emails, and chat transcripts can all be useful later.

Kadey said persistence is key, even when you're put on hold.

"You just, you have to hold on because sometimes they want you to hang up and so you have to play their game and stay on the line and fight for your own, you know, fight for your own rights," Kadey said.

If your first attempt fails

If the representative can't resolve your issue, ask to speak with a supervisor or manager. Some companies have specialized departments that handle unresolved complaints.

You can also escalate beyond the company itself:

File a complaint with the Better Business Bureau

For financial services issues, contact the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau



This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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