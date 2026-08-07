Tax-free weekend: How Oklahoma parents use it to stack savings on back-to-school shopping

TULSA, Okla. — Tax-free weekend is Aug 7-9. Parents across Oklahoma use it to help stretch their back-to-school budgets — but experts say the tax holiday is only part of a smart savings strategy.

A new Nextdoor survey shows 70% of parents anticipate spending more on back-to-school this year, with the average tab totaling about $746. Savvy shoppers are already finding ways to soften that blow.

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Broken Arrow mom Elizabeth Cheney said she keeps spending in check.

"We try to spread out our spending anyway, so we don't buy everything all at once."

"It just helps with our budgeting and just to do a little bit at a time," Cheney said.

Tax-free weekend is a great way to bundle extra savings on essentials like clothing and shoes priced under $100 — but not everything qualifies.

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"For those students that are in sports and recreation, those are not gonna qualify, so you can't get your cleats or your sports uniforms," Bank of America's Mary Burchett said.

Eligible Tax-Free Items



Apparel: Shirts, pants, dresses, coats, jackets, skirts, and suits.

Footwear: Everyday shoes, boots, sandals, and sneakers.



Excluded Items



Athletic/Protective Gear: Cleats, athletic pads, sports uniforms, and specialized protective gear.

Accessories (Carried): Handbags, luggage, jewelry, wallets, watches, and umbrellas.

School Supplies: Pencils, notebooks, paper, and backpacks

Burchett said the key to maximizing savings and avoiding overspending during tax-free weekend is preparation. She recommends starting with a list to avoid buying things you don't actually need — and then thinking beyond the tax break itself.

"And then the second thing is something that maybe we don't think about — your rewards that you're already getting. Make sure that you're maximizing those programs," Burchett said.

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That means stacking coupons, rewards points, cash back, and store discounts onto your purchases to minimize out-of-pocket costs.

Broken Arrow mom Tori Blackwell said she plans to take advantage of the savings during the tax holiday.

"Definitely gonna be shopping for some clothes. My little girl's growing up really fast, grows out all the old ones just as soon as she's ready for the new ones," Blackwell said.

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Nextdoor's research shows more than 60% of parents plan to compare prices across multiple retailers before buying, and nearly half say they'll wait for better sales — a sign that many families see tax-free weekend as just one piece of a larger back-to-school savings plan.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Eligible Tax-Free Items



Apparel: Shirts, pants, dresses, coats, jackets, skirts, and suits.

Footwear: Everyday shoes, boots, sandals, and sneakers.

Accessories (Worn): Belts, scarves, gloves, neckties, and socks.

Other: Diapers (adult and infant) and baby blankets.

Excluded Items

Athletic/Protective Gear: Cleats, athletic pads, sports uniforms, and specialized protective gear.



Accessories (Carried): Handbags, luggage, jewelry, wallets, watches, and umbrellas.



School Supplies: Pencils, notebooks, paper, and backpacks



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