DIY vehicle maintenance can save you thousands a year

Routine upkeep like air filter changes can cost a fraction of shop prices when you handle it yourself, experts and drivers say.

A lot of us spend a lot of money keeping our cars in tip-top shape. But there are many simple things you can do yourself with just a YouTube video for instruction and a trip to the auto parts store that can save you some really big bucks.

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Cody Mahon does routine vehicle maintenance himself. He said the savings can be significant.

"It can save a few thousand a year depending on what your issues are, how old your vehicle is, and what you're needing to do," Mahon said.

He told 2 News Oklahoma that he's had some car repair training, but adds that you don't need formal training to do many routine maintenance tasks.

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One of the easiest places to start is replacing air filters, both the engine air filter and the cabin air filter.

"Changing your air filters in the cabin air filter, you just take out your glove box and switch it out, and then you open up your hood and change out the other one. It's right there for you," Mahon said.

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AARP's Stephen Perrine said the job is straightforward even for people who don't consider themselves mechanically inclined.

"I'm not mechanically inclined, but I will tell you this. It is very easy to order your own air filter for your car, from an online retailer, and then you just go on YouTube, and every make and model has a video showing you how to replace it. $25 to do it yourself, up to $200 to have them do it at a service center," Perrine said.

Perrine and Mahon tell 2 News that how-to videos exist for many makes and models, walking drivers through simple maintenance tasks step by step.

The time invested in learning to do some of your own routine maintenance can keep your vehicle running right, as well as adding up to significant savings for the family budget when you don't have to pay a shop to do the work for you.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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