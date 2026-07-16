Back-to-school costs are rising | Here's how families can save

JENKS, Okla. — Back-to-school shopping has become more than a single August trip to the store, and for many families, the price tag is growing.

Andy Williams sees it firsthand.



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"This year's a lot more expensive because I'm going to college," Williams said.

Williams showed 2 News Oklahoma her new backpack, designed to hold the pricey tech she now needs for school.

"I got an Apple Mac and an iPad, I got them on discount because of my dad, but it was in total about $2000," Williams said.

A new survey from RetailMeNot shows families are changing how they approach back-to-school shopping.

"Back to school stopped being a trip, and I think what we really see is this has completely turned into a season," Stephanie Carls said.

Nearly half of shoppers, 46%, plan to begin shopping by July, while another 12% say they shop year-round, according to RetailMeNot. Families are increasingly spreading purchases across the summer instead of relying on one big August shopping trip.

Clothing has overtaken school supplies as the top purchase category this season. Nearly half of shoppers, 48%, plan to buy clothing and shoes, compared to 43% purchasing school supplies. Backpacks and accessories account for 34% of planned purchases, followed by health and personal care at 25% and electronics at 23%.

Shoppers expect to spend an average of $324 per grade-school student, $454 per high-school student, and $541 per college student this year, according to RetailMeNot.

Tulsa Premium Outlet Mall is seeing shoppers focus on value.

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"We're seeing a lot of basics on the list for this year. People wanting to get the most value for their dollar and looking to maximize their back-to-school budgets this year," Hannah Daab said.

Nearly 1 in 4 shoppers, 24%, say they are concerned about tariffs and rising prices impacting their back-to-school budget, according to RetailMeNot.

A separate Bankrate survey shows 49% of shoppers have taken or plan to take action — buying cheaper brands, looking for deals, budgeting, or buying fewer supplies — for the upcoming school year.

Thirty percent of shoppers say they are changing how they shop due to inflation, down from 41% in 2022 and 32% in 2024, which may indicate that Americans are adjusting to higher price tags.

Twenty percent of shoppers say they will feel a strain on their budget, down from 31% in 2022, and 11% feel pressured to spend more than they are comfortable with, down from 26% in 2022.

Even shoppers who plan ahead can get hit with unanticipated expenses. Carls said the key is to resist the urge to buy everything at once.

"Always remember that you don't have to buy the whole school year in one single trip," Carls said.

Williams said she uses a deliberate approach to her own shopping.

"My kind of shopping is I take my time. I kind of, I've been researching since I graduated in May, so I'm being very mindful," Williams said.

How to save on back-to-school shopping

Experts recommend shopping in phases. Buy first-day essentials like backpacks, school supplies, and properly fitting shoes early, then wait on items that can be purchased after school begins, when needs — and often prices — become clearer. Jackets, hoodies, and some tech purchases often see better discounts after the school year starts.

Oklahoma's sales tax holiday adds to savings opportunities. This year's tax-free weekend runs August 7 through 9. The exemption applies to clothing and footwear with a price of less than $100 per article. It does not apply to accessories, athletic gear, or footwear primarily designed for athletic activity or protective use, or to clothing rentals.

To stretch dollars further, experts recommend combining the tax-free weekend with store sales, then stacking cash-back credit cards, coupons, and customer loyalty points. Joining retailer rewards programs can also unlock exclusive coupons, personalized discounts, and student promotions.

Don't forget the hidden costs

Beyond supplies and clothing, families should also budget for expenses that often arrive as surprises, including:



Sports participation fees

School activity or club fees

Required technology purchases

Replacement laptops or tablets

Musical instrument rentals

Field trip expenses

School photos and yearbooks

Transportation costs

Childcare schedule changes

Lunch account funding

"The expenses parents plan for are rarely the ones that cause problems," Blake Miraglia, Personal Finance & Payday Loan Expert at Cashback Loans, said.

"It's the fees and last-minute purchases that show up outside the original budget that put the most pressure on a household's finances. A little planning in the weeks before school starts can make a real difference," Miraglia said.

Miraglia recommends building a full expense list early, checking for sales and discounts before school starts, asking schools directly about payment plans for larger fees, setting up a small emergency fund for school-related costs, prioritizing essential purchases first, and looking into community and school-based assistance programs, which are often underused simply because families don't know they exist.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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