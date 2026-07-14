MORE AT THE PUMP: Oklahoma drivers pay $19 more a week

TULSA, Okla. — Gas prices are climbing again, and a new analysis from NerdWallet shows that Oklahoma drivers are feeling the squeeze more than many Americans, even more than drivers in states where gas costs more per gallon.

NerdWallet personal finance expert Kimberly Palmer said the combination of longer driving distances and a preference for trucks over fuel-efficient cars means Oklahomans often spend more at the pump.

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"Consumers are paying much more for gas in Oklahoma. On average, drivers pay $19 more every week. And so that is putting a lot of pressure on people's budgets, and it means people are looking for ways to cut back in other areas. They're struggling to pay their monthly bills in some cases," Palmer said.

The NerdWallet analysis found weekly gas spending rose between $7 and $26 on average across states this spring.

Thirty-six states saw weekly gas costs climb at least $10 since February. A sustained $10-per-week increase adds up to $520 per year for a single driver, and more than $1,000 for households with multiple drivers. Oklahoma's average almost doubles that.

The rising costs come as global energy markets have been rattled. In the months since the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran, the widening conflict has pushed average gas prices up.

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Nate Langley felt the pressure firsthand while traveling cross-country with a friend and two dogs, stopping in Tulsa at La Fortune Park on Monday.

"We left the truck at home. Bought our smaller car on this trip, that was on purpose, and it's actually been kind of rough. We have our dog here with us. We have two dogs, and we had to cram all of our stuff for a few weeks and our dog's crates into the car, and that choice was because gas prices are so high," Langley said.

Ways to spend less at the pump

Palmer said the first step is comparison shopping, even if you have a go-to station.

"One of the first ways to look at trimming your gas costs is to see if you can pay less per gallon, and that really depends on putting some time into comparison shopping. So even if you are used to going to the same gas station to fill up, you might want to look and see if there are other ones nearby that cost less. And there are apps that make it easy to do that, like Gas Buddy. Upside also lets you earn cashback rewards when you're shopping for gas. And then you can also look at any credit cards you have in your wallet — if they come with gas rewards, that can also help stretch your budget," Palmer said.

GasBuddy notes that even the same brand can carry different prices at different locations, in part because nearby competition can push stations to shave a few cents per gallon to attract customers. Stations may also be able to keep prices down a few cents compared to nearby competitors if they purchased their gasoline stock when prices are at a lower point.

Palmer said that makes watching prices closely even more important.

"If you see a decent price out there and you are looking to fill up, you don't want to pass it by. You want to make sure you take advantage of any low prices and discounts that you see. But sometimes, if we're seeing a peak in the prices one day, it might be helpful just to wait if we have that flexibility with our gas tank. Of course, we don't always have that flexibility," Palmer said.

She also recommends stacking multiple savings strategies at once.

"It's a really good idea to look at ways you can layer different kinds of discounts right now across all of our shopping categories. So, for example, when it comes to grocery stores, you might be opted into a loyalty program at your local grocery store that can give you extra cashback and rewards ( to discount the price you pay for gas. ) So just make sure you're considering all of that, especially if you already belong to some kind of loyalty program, now is the time to leverage that and make sure you are not just letting your points or cashback sit there, but apply it to your spending," Palmer said.

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Top gas-saving strategies from NerdWallet

Use apps and loyalty programs: Apps like GasBuddy help locate the cheapest gas nearby. Upside offers cash-back rewards on gas purchases. Free loyalty programs at major gas stations can also add up.

Leverage grocery rewards: Many supermarket loyalty programs let shoppers earn points on grocery purchases that can be redeemed for discounts at the pump.

Use the right credit card: A card that earns at least 3% to 5% cash back on gas can offset costs. Warehouse club cards from Costco or Sam's Club can offer high rewards and lower base prices.

Stack your savings: Combining a rewards credit card with a gas station loyalty card and a card-linked offer can maximize savings.

Drive efficiently: Avoiding rapid acceleration and hard braking, keeping tires properly inflated, and using eco-mode when available can improve fuel economy.

Be strategic about when and where you fill up: Consider filling up at lower-priced wholesale locations. In some cases, paying with cash can avoid credit card fees — if the cash discount is greater than your credit card rewards rate. And if prices spike and your tank is not empty, waiting a day or two to see if prices ease before filling up can save money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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