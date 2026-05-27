Cool for less: how to slow down summer cooling costs

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Summer heat is already bearing down on Tulsa, and your air conditioning bill could take a serious hit. Here's what one local mom does to keep her family cool without breaking the bank, and what an A/C installer says can save you some cool cash.

kjrh

Splash pads and closed blinds: How one Tulsa mom beats the heat

Adriana Stringer lives near River Parks and takes her kids to the fountains when temperatures climb.

"We live just up the street, so we're so grateful for the splash pad. It keeps us cool," Stringer said.

The splash pad is a no-cost way to cool the kids off in the summer, and when it comes to cooling your house, there are ways to stay comfortable while saving money.

At home, Stringer relies on a few simple strategies.

"We usually leave the blinds closed. We try to use all of our fans," Stringer said.

But when it comes to the A/C bill, she's feeling the pinch.

"Oh my gosh, they're brutal. I feel like they're getting worse," Stringer said.

kjrh

Change your filter and do it more often than you think

John Wilkerson, an installer with Quality Heating Cooling Plumbing & Electric, says the single best thing homeowners can do is stay ahead of problems before they start.

"Preventive maintenance is the best maintenance. Save a lot of money that way," Wilkerson said.

It includes regularly changing your A/C system's air filter. Stringer thought she was on track.

"I just had the AC guy come out last week, so it must be yearly," Stringer said.

But filters should be changed monthly for optimal efficiency. As they fill up with dust, they become less efficient and make your A/C work harder which drives up your cooling bill.

kjrh

Fan settings and thermostat tips that cut your bill

Your A/C system's fan setting also makes a difference. Leaving it in the "on" position means it runs all day, even when the system isn't actively cooling.

"Longer run time on the system means larger electric bills," Wilkerson said.

He recommends switching the fan to "auto" instead of "on" to help reduce those costs. Wilkerson also recommends keeping the thermostat set no lower than a certain range during the hottest parts of the day.

"72, 74 during the peak hours of the day," Wilkerson said. Peak hours are between two and four in the afternoon.

Rebates from PSO and OG&E could help offset replacement costs

If your system is wearing out, replacing it can be expensive, but help may be available through your electric provider.

"PSO, OG&E, all our big electrical providers, they do provide rebates," Wilkerson said.

That was welcome news to Stringer.

"My gosh, I should totally check into that. That would be awesome," Stringer said. "We definitely need a new air conditioner. We live in an old house."

Contact your electric provider directly to ask about current rebate programs before purchasing a new system.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

