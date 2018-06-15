Watch 2 Win: Five winners to receive four tickets to the Tulsa Drillers Father's Day baseball game
5:31 PM, May 21, 2018
12:57 PM, Jun 15, 2018
TULSA--We gave away a Tulsa Drillers prize pack including four tickets to the game on Father's Day, June 17.
It's the 2 Works For You Kids Eat Free Souvenir Sunday! Kids 12 and Under get a free hot dog, milk, and fruit, AND the first 500 Dad's that come in the Arvest or Oil Derrick gates will get a FREE Drillers Father's Day 32 oz Growler.
Before the game, be sure to bring your glove and a ball, because fathers and their kids can play catch on the field from 11:45 AM-12:15 p.m. Then, after the game kids can run the bases like their favorite Drillers!
This contest ended May 19, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. The value on this prize is $50.