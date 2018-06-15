Watch 2 Win: Five winners to receive four tickets to the Tulsa Drillers Father's Day baseball game

TULSA--We gave away a Tulsa Drillers prize pack including four tickets to the game on Father's Day, June 17.

It's the 2 Works For You Kids Eat Free Souvenir Sunday! Kids 12 and Under get a free hot dog, milk, and fruit, AND the first 500 Dad's that come in the Arvest or Oil Derrick gates will get a FREE Drillers Father's Day 32 oz Growler.

Before the game, be sure to bring your glove and a ball, because fathers and their kids can play catch on the field from 11:45 AM-12:15 p.m. Then, after the game kids can run the bases like their favorite Drillers!

This contest ended May 19, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. The value on this prize is $50.

Tulsa Drillers tickets can be purchased at TulsaDrillers.com.

Prizes must be picked up from KJRH studios located at 3701 S. Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105 Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and before June 15, or the tickets will be forfeited.

2 Works for You partners with 2018 Drillers for $2 Tuesdays and Kids Eat Free Souvenir Sundays

This contest is sponsored by Tulsa Drillers.

