2 Works for You partners with 2018 Drillers for $2 Tuesdays and Kids Eat Free Souvenir Sundays

TULSA -- The Tulsa Drillers 2018 season is in full swing and we are proud to partner again this year with the Drillers for 2 Works for You Kids Eat Free Souvenir Sundays and 2 Works for You $2 Tuesdays.

Don't miss this Thursday evening's Opening Night Parade before the first home game! The parade begins at 6pm. Youth players and dignitaries will lead a parade down Greenwood Avenue and across Archer Street, eventually arriving at ONEOK Field in celebration of the season opener.

All Sunday games are 2 Works for You Kids Eat Free Souvenir Sundays. All kids 12 and under will receive a Kids Eat Free coupon when they enter the stadium that will be redeemable for a free hot dog, a Hiland milk and an ice cream or fruit cup. Plus, the first 500 kids to enter through the Oil Derrick or Arvest entrances on Brady Street will receive a free souvenir.

Kids Baseball Skills Clinic: On Sundays, kids can get in early to get on the field and learn from the Drillers players themselves! Enter through the Arvest gate. The clinic will begin an hour and a half before the game and is FREE for all kids! Then, after each Sunday game kids 12 & under can run the bases like their favorite Drillers.

All Tuesday games are 2 Works for You $2 Tuesdays, where lawn tickets and concession items, such as hot dogs, boxes of popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and 21 oz. soft drinks for only $2 each. In addition, fans can save $2 on Mazzio’s Go Pizzas.



Dates for $2 Tuesdays

April 17 – Midland - 7:05

May 1 – Arkansas - 7:05

May 15 – Springfield - 7:05

May 29 – San Antonio - 7:05

June 19 – Springfield 7:05

July 17 – Arkansas 7:05

July 24 – Springfield - 7:05

Aug. 14 – Corpus Christi - 7:05

Aug. 28 – NW Arkansas 7:05

Dates for Kids Eat Free Souvenir Sundays

April 15 – Midland 4:05 – Mini bat – Jackie Robinson day

April 22 – NW Arkansas 1:05 – Team sleeve

May 20 – 1:05 – Arkansas – Pillowcase

June 3 – Corpus Christi 1:05 – Hornsby cup

June 17 – Springfield 1:05 – Father’s Day – 32 oz Growler for dads

June 24 – NW Arkansas 1:05 – Team Poster

July 8 – Frisco - 1:05 – Awesome socks

July 15 – Arkansas 7:05 – TBD

Aug. 5 – Arkansas 7:05 – Ice Cream Bowl

Aug. 19 – San Antonio 7:05 – Hornsby baseball

Aug. 26 – Springfield 7:05 - TBD



Tickets can be purchased online at TulsaDrillers.com or at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office. Tickets can also be purchased over the telephone at (918) 744-5901.

