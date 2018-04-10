2 Works for You partners with 2018 Drillers for $2 Tuesdays and Kids Eat Free Souvenir Sundays

TULSA -- The Tulsa Drillers 2018 season is in full swing and we are proud to partner again this year with the Drillers for 2 Works for You Kids Eat Free Souvenir Sundays and 2 Works for You $2 Tuesdays.

Don't miss this Thursday evening's Opening Night Parade before the first home game! The parade begins at 6pm. Youth players and dignitaries will lead a parade down Greenwood Avenue and across Archer Street, eventually arriving at ONEOK Field in celebration of the season opener.

All Sunday games are 2 Works for You Kids Eat Free Souvenir Sundays.  All kids 12 and under will receive a Kids Eat Free coupon when they enter the stadium that will be redeemable for a free hot dog, a Hiland milk and an ice cream or fruit cup. Plus, the first 500 kids to enter through the Oil Derrick or Arvest entrances on Brady Street will receive a free souvenir.

Kids Baseball Skills Clinic: On Sundays, kids can get in early to get on the field and learn from the Drillers players themselves! Enter through the Arvest gate. The clinic will begin an hour and a half before the game and is FREE for all kids! Then, after each Sunday game kids 12 & under can run the bases like their favorite Drillers.

All Tuesday games are 2 Works for You $2 Tuesdays, where lawn tickets and concession items, such as  hot dogs, boxes of popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and 21 oz. soft drinks for only $2 each. In addition, fans can save $2 on Mazzio’s Go Pizzas.
 

Dates for $2 Tuesdays

  • April 17 – Midland - 7:05 
  • May 1 – Arkansas - 7:05 
  • May 15 – Springfield -  7:05 
  • May 29 – San Antonio - 7:05 
  • June 19 – Springfield 7:05 
  • July 17 – Arkansas  7:05 
  • July 24 – Springfield - 7:05 
  • Aug. 14 – Corpus Christi - 7:05 
  • Aug. 28 – NW Arkansas 7:05

Dates for Kids Eat Free Souvenir Sundays

  • April 15 – Midland 4:05 – Mini bat – Jackie Robinson day 
  • April 22 – NW Arkansas 1:05 – Team sleeve 
  • May 20 – 1:05 – Arkansas – Pillowcase
  • June 3 –  Corpus Christi 1:05 – Hornsby cup 
  • June 17 – Springfield 1:05 – Father’s Day – 32 oz Growler for dads 
  • June 24 – NW Arkansas 1:05 – Team Poster  
  • July 8 – Frisco - 1:05 – Awesome socks 
  • July 15 – Arkansas  7:05 – TBD
  • Aug. 5 – Arkansas  7:05 – Ice Cream Bowl
  • Aug. 19 – San Antonio 7:05 – Hornsby baseball
  • Aug. 26 – Springfield 7:05 - TBD
     

Tickets can be purchased online at TulsaDrillers.com or at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office. Tickets can also be purchased over the telephone at (918) 744-5901.

 

