Tulsa Police searching for two armed men who robbed a Taco Bueno, then assaulted two women

TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Police are searching for two armed men who robbed the Taco Bueno on 87th and Lewis and assaulted two female employees.

Officers said one of the women was badly injured and was taken to the hospital; the other employee was ok.

Police responded to the restaurant on 8611 S. Lewis around 12:30 a.m.

They said two men armed with a handgun broken in through the restaurant's back door. They threw a rock at the rear glass door.

Police said the employees were able to escape and ran to the Walmart on 81st and Lewis where they called police.

This is the fourth armed robbery at a Taco Bueno in the area in the past two months.

On January 7, a man entered the restaurant on 21st and Sheridan, stole money from the register and locked the employees in a freezer.

On January 2, two men robbed the Taco Bueno on 46th and Peoria. They threw a brick at the glass door and threatened employees at gunpoint.

On December 22, the same midtown restaurant was robbed in a similar fashion. A man shattered the restaurant's glass door and stole money.

No one was hurt in these incidents. All robberies have occurred between 11p.m. and 1a.m.

At this time, police are still investigating if the robberies are linked.