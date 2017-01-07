Tulsa Police: Employees forced into freezer during robbery at Tulsa Taco Bueno Saturday

TULSA -- Police are investigating after an armed robbery at an east Tulsa Taco Bueno.

Police say around 12:30 i the morning Saturday, a man wearing a mask entered the store located on 21st Street and Sheridan Road.

According to police, the suspect took an unknown amount of money from the store before gathering the employees and locking then in a freezer.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to a press release.

At this time, Tulsa Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: