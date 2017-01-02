Police searching for two armed men who broke door, robbed midtown Taco Bueno restaurant

TULSA -- Police are searching for two men who robbed a midtown Taco Bueno at gunpoint.

Police said the two men shattered the door just before midnight at Taco Bueno near 46th and Peoria and went inside. Police said the men detained the employees and demanded money from them. When they got the money, the two men ran out the door they smashed.

Police used a K9 to try and track the suspects without any success. Police said the employees waited about 20 minutes before setting the alarm and alerting officers.

"They waited before they actually triggered the alarm for their own safety," Cpl. Ian Adair said.

Police said this robbery is similar to others that have happened recently. On December 22, police responded to another armed robbery at the same Taco Bueno. Officers said a man with a gun broke out a window that night and took money from the employees inside.

Police said they're unsure right now if the same suspects committed both armed robberies.