Tulsa Police are looking for the man who robbed a Taco Bueno overnight

TULSA - Police are looking for the man they say robbed a Taco Bueno at gunpoint Wednesday night.

Police say around 11 p.m. the suspect broke a glass door in the Taco Bueno near the corner of 45th and Peoria.

He showed a gun and demanded money from employees.

The employees complied and he ran back out of the broken glass door.

No one was hurt.

Police searched for about half an hour, but couldn't find him.

They described him as a black male taller than six feet, with a slender build. He was wearing a dark jacket and pants, and his face was covered.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: