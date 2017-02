TULSA -- A third trial is set to begin for the former Tulsa Police officer accused of shooting and killing his daughter's boyfriend.

According to officials, a pre-trial is set to take place on May 30 with the trial taking place on June 26.

Kepler is accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old Jeremy Lake in 2014.

The second mistrial came after the jury could not reach a unanimous decision on February 18.

