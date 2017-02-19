Juror on Shannon Kepler murder trial calls mistrial a result of racist jury members
3:38 PM, Feb 19, 2017
TULSA -- A person who claims to have been on the jury for former Tulsa Police officer Shannon Kepler's second murder trial is speaking out on social media, calling the mistrial a result of racist jury members.
The juror is unhappy with the fellow jurors for not being able to make a decision after a second mistrial was declared Saturday when the jury could not reach a unanimous decision.
The juror wants to remain anonymous, but believes there was enough evidence to prove that Kepler is guilty.
"Justice was not served to this young boy because two people could not look past their own prejudice(s) towards black people," wrote the juror on Facebook