Juror on Shannon Kepler murder trial calls mistrial a result of racist jury members

TULSA -- A person who claims to have been on the jury for former Tulsa Police officer Shannon Kepler's second murder trial is speaking out on social media, calling the mistrial a result of racist jury members.

The juror is unhappy with the fellow jurors for not being able to make a decision after a second mistrial was declared Saturday when the jury could not reach a unanimous decision.

The juror wants to remain anonymous, but believes there was enough evidence to prove that Kepler is guilty.

"Justice was not served to this young boy because two people could not look past their own prejudice(s) towards black people," wrote the juror on Facebook

The juror said it came down to two people who did not get on board with everyone else. The juror said those two people didn't take notes during the trial.

A judge declared a mistrial in the first trial in November. The defense argues that Kepler shot his daughter's boyfriend, Jeremy Lake, in 2014, out of self defense.

Officials with the district attorney's office said prosecutors will make a decision about pursuing a third trial soon.

