TULSA -- A former Tulsa Police officer accused of killing his daughters boyfriend was back in court Friday.

Closing arguments in the case are slated to begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The prosecution has argued that Kepler shot and killed 19-year-old Jeremy Lake in 2014.

RELATED: Judge declares mistrial in Shannon Kepler case

The defense argues that Kepler shot Lake out of self-defense. Last November, Judge Sharon Holmes declared a mistrial in the murder case.

