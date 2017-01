OKAY, Okla. - The family of the 15-year-old boy who was shot multiple times before being set on fire has set up a Gofundme page to help with his funeral.

Brennon Davis' body was discovered Jan. 11 near Jackson Bay in Wagoner County.

"It’s indescribable going through something like this. We are just grateful for family," said Jenny French Davis, Brennon's cousin.

Jenny said Brennon had just celebrated his 15th birthday two days before she heard what had happened.

"It was a shock, a complete shock to anyone that loved Brennon. Absolutely no way of anticipating something like this."

Investigators have two people of interest who they have said are familiar with Brennon. But, Jenny said their family doesn't understand why anyone would want to hurt him.

"We are as anxious as anybody to find answers, completely, completely at a loss for who and why," she said.

They are now planning Brennon's funeral and hoping to raise enough money through a Gofundme account. They have a goal of $10,000.

Jenny said the family is also anticipating the day those responsible for Brennon's death are behind bars.

"We want justice and we want whomever it is to be able to not to harm another person, another child. It’s the most important thing."

