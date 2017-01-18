Deputies arrest person of interest, Cody Thompson, in Wagoner Co. case

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. - WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. - Deputies arrested a second person of interest connected with the shooting death and torching of a 15-year-old Wagoner County boy.

Cody Thompson, 23, of Okay faces a charge of second-degree arson in connection with a December arson of a vacant mobile home in Okay.

While Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott identified Thompson as a person of interest in the death of Brennon Davis on Tuesday, he said Thompson was not considered a suspect.

Thompson is being booked into the Wagoner County Jail on $100,000 bond.

22-year-old Joshua Herrington is jailed on a complaint of obstruction of justice in connection with Davis' homicide investigation. His bond has not been set. His first hearing is set for Wednesday.

Davis' was found on fire near the Jackson Bay recreation area on Ft. Gibson Lake at about 10 p.m. on Saturday night. They learned Davis was reported missing on Sunday by family members who last saw him on Saturday.

His family has set up a crowd funding account to help pay for funeral expenses.

2 Works for You is gathering details and will post updates as they're available.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: