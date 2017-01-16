Second person of interest identified in Wagoner County burned body case

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. -- A second person of interest has been identified as the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate what happened to 15-year-old Brennon Davis, whose body was found on fire in Wagoner County January 12.

Sheriff Chris Elliott has identified Cody Thompson (pictured below) as a second person of interest in the case.

Sheriff Elliott also confirmed that Davis was shot multiple times before being burned.

Sunday, deputies arrested Josh Herrington (pictured below) for obstruction of justice in the case.

Davis was last seen the night of January 11. He was reported missing the morning of January 12.

On January 12 at about 10 p.m., neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the Jackson Bay area of Ft. Gibson Lake.

When deputies responded, they found Davis' body on fire. Deputies say the body was so badly damaged they were initially unable to determine an identity.

