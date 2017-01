WAGONER COUNTY - Wagoner County authorities and the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's office have identified the boy whose body they say was burned in the Jackson Bay area.

Deputy Nick Mahoney said that Brennon Davis, 15, of Okay was the young man whose body was found on fire near a yacht club in Wagoner County.

RELATED: Authorities investigate after body found on fire in Wagoner County

Davis was reported missing on January 12. Neighbors told deputies they heard gunshots, but investigators say Davis' body was so badly burned, it's hard to tell if he was shot.

"This is tragic and my heart and prayers are with the family of young Brennan. My investigators will continue to work diligently until justice is served," said Sheriff Chris Elliott.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office.

