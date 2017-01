WAGONER Co., Okla. -- Deputies are investigating after someone found a body on fire Wednesday night near the Jackson Bay area.

The caller told dispatchers that they heard gun shots and then discovered the body on fire.

Deputies say the victim had an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The homicide investigation is ongoing and it is unclear whether the victim is male or female.

