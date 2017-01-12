Bartlesville and Washington County preparing for winter weather

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. - Washington County Emergency Management and local officials in Bartlesville are getting ready for the impending winter weather coming in to northeast Oklahoma.

Officials said they're preparing for an "all hands on deck" situation.

In the meantime, firefighters have been battling grass fires which is putting a strain on their resources.

"We're kinda playing duel duty here," said Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox. "It's something you have to work at constantly to make sure we're ready for that next event...whatever it may be."

Checking out the command center at @wcemaok in Bartlesville who's gearing up for possible ice. PSO crews are also on standby. @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/WGKG9gTJDI — Darcy Jackson (@DJacksonKJRH) January 11, 2017

Power crews say they're the same.

PSO says hundreds of workers, local and nationwide, will be on standby...focused on northern Oklahoma.

Emergency Management crews will be tracking outages with them in the field while making sure the public is informed.

"We'll be watching the radar, keeping in contact with the National Weather Service," said Melissa Lindgren with Washington County Emergency Management. "We'll get a little bit of ice at least so we're preparing for the worst."

