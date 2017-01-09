What is the difference between a Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning?

As we know here in Oklahoma, some winter weather events can be worse than others.

That's why the National Weather Service puts out different advisories and warnings based on certain criteria.

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued when there could be slick spots caused by a couple of inches of snow or light amounts of sleet, but the accumulation is expected to stay below warning criteria. One step up would be a Winter Storm Warning.

This is issued when more hazardous conditions are expected, such as 5 inches or more of snow, and sometimes sleet, is forecasted within 12 hours, and also when strong winds are expected to blow the snow and cause drifts.

It is always important to pay attention when these advisories and warnings are issued for your area.

