2 Works for You Storm Shield Weather: Today's forecast for Tulsa and northeast Oklahoma

Clouds are increasing and thickening this evening as a storm system moves four way from the southwestern U-S. Temperatures are cool, for the most part in the 40s. Temperatures will stay there for until the overnight hours.

Overnight, scattered rain showers, most of these along and north I-44, will across Green Country. The rain will be light but the cloud cover and southerly winds will hold temperatures above freezing.

This means that Friday will be a bit of a dreary day. Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers are expected Friday morning into the afternoon, Friday looks like a great gift wrapping day or perhaps a day to take in a movie.

Highs Friday will stay in the 40s, but Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be warmer than average. We are watching a stronger system that is set to move across the Rockies and toward the region over the Christmas weekend. an increase in humidity will allow temps to rise on Saturday to the upper 50s or low 60s. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s Christmas.

There is a chance for severe weather Christmas Day. The biggest threat would be a damaging wind gust of more than 58 mph. At this time, the threat will be limited due to lack of instability lack of sufficient moisture. However, strong winds aloft could help thunderstorms generate some stronger winds.

For the latest on the weekend severe weather potential check out the Weather Whys Video blog on our website. It will be updated again this evening.

Here is your forecast

Tonight: Cloudy, a few showers.

Overnight Low: 36°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Friday: Cloudy skies with rain likely.

Afternoon High: 47°

Wind: S - 15 mph

Rain Chance: 80%

Saturday: Morning Fog, cloudy skies, a mild day.

Morning Low: 39°

Afternoon High: 61°

Wind: South 5-15 mph

Rain Chance: 20% Saturday Night

Christmas: Cloudy, a period of rain and t-storms.

Morning Low: 59°

Afternoon High: 65°

Wind: South 20-30 mph

Rain Chance: 90%



