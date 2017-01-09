What's the best way to drive on slick streets with snow and ice?

One of the most dangerous things about winter weather is driving in it. Thousands of Oklahomans get in accidents every year because of the slick, icy roadways.

Do you know how to properly drive on slick streets? We took one of our 2 Works for You SUVs and drove on the ice hockey rink at the BOK Center and got some help from AAA. Watch the video above to see how the vehicle performed.

The first thing you should do is don't drive unless it's absolutely necessary to do so. But if you must here are some things you should know.

When you start to feel the wheel shake, don't give it any gas and don't stomp on the brake.

"You could feather the brake, kinda lightly tap it," said Rob Warrington, AAA fleet driver trainer. "You can also put the vehicle in neutral, because then it quits trying to pull forward, while you're lightly tapping on the brake."

If you start to lose traction and your vehicle begins going sideways, turn into your skid. Don't push on the gas or brake and let the vehicle come back around straight.

When you're driving on ice, you won't have any traction like you would if you were driving on snow, so leave yourself a lot more space between you and the vehicle in front of you.

Finally, don't forget to have an emergency kit in your car in case your vehicle breaks down.

