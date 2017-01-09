Items you should have in your car to be prepared for severe weather situations

How will you be prepared if your car breaks down during a severe weather situation?

Here are some things to keep on hand.

Blankets

Jumper cables

Water

Cell phone charger

Food

Medication (when on long road trips)

Make sure car battery is fully charged

Ensure tires are properly inflated

Do you know how to properly drive on snow and ice? We teamed up with AAA and drove on the ice hockey rink to show you the proper way to maneuver the wintry conditions.

